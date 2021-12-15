Globar RADAR Now Accepting Crypto Payments
Global RADAR, a leader in AML software, client onboarding, customer due diligence, and transactions surveillance is now accepting Crypto PaymentsMAIMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global RADAR, a leader in Anti-Money Laundering Software, KYC Software, client onboarding, customer due diligence, sanctions screening and transactions surveillance has announced that they will now be accepting payment in the form of cryptocurrency.
The adoption of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum is rapidly changing the financial industry and redefining the way society views monetary ownership.
Global RADAR, already known for being at the forefront of technological advancement in financial regulatory compliance, is looking to be ahead of the curve once again.
“At Global RADAR, we are always looking ahead to what’s next so we can be on the very cutting edge of our industry,” said Global RADAR founder and President, Dominic Suszek. “All signs point to cryptocurrency adoption continuing to grow and become increasingly mainstream. In giving our customers the option to provide payment in this manner, we are embracing innovation while offering a flexibility that our competitors fail to match.”
While other compliance solutions and financial institutions have been slow to understand the benefits of blockchain technology, Global RADAR is making a clear statement that they embrace these advancements and any potential clients that do so.
The goal of anti-money laundering (AML) is to prevent criminals from laundering their illicit money into the financial system. Money laundering is used by offenders to conceal the true source of their funds, which have been acquired through crime. Anti-money laundering laws are intended to ensure that criminals do not use banks, casinos or other financial institutions for this process.
AML software is becoming more important than ever as it is only with powerful software that it is possible to clamp down on money laundering syndicates who are using sophisticated technology to avoid AML rules and regulations. The syndicates are constantly developing new technology-based methods to sidestep the system and hide dirty money.
Global RADAR is the leader in client onboarding, customer due diligence and transaction surveillance. They have provided businesses and banks a risk management software solution since 2007.
