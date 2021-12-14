Submit Release
Andrey Kasyanenko put in charge of Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg

Andrey Kasyanenko has been elected Director General of Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg.

Andrey Kasyanenko was born in 1978. He graduated from Samara State Technical University, majoring in Oil and Gas Field Development and Operation. He has a PhD degree in Engineering.

He has been employed with Gazprom for about 17 years. 

2004–2007: operator of the operations and control service, later Oil and Gas Production Operator at the Urengoyskoye Gas Production Directorate of Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy.

Between 2007 and 2017, he rose through the ranks from Engineer of the Operation and Technical Division of the Chief Engineer Service to Deputy Director General – Chief Engineer of Severneftegazprom.

2018–2021: Chief Engineer – First Deputy Director General of Severneftegazprom.

Oleg Arno, former head of Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg, has been relieved of his post due to a transfer to another job.

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom. The company is focused on gas, gas condensate and oil production, as well as geological exploration. Its production facilities allow it to produce about 180 billion cubic meters of gas and more than 5 million tons of gas condensate per year.

