Gazprom and CNPC review results of joint efforts performed in 2021

Background

Gazprom's main partner in China is CNPC, a state-owned oil and gas company.

In 2014, Gazprom and CNPC signed the 30-year Sales and Purchase Agreement for Russian gas to be supplied via the eastern route (Power of Siberia gas pipeline) in the amount of 38 billion cubic meters per year. The ceremony marking the start of the first-ever pipeline supplies of Russian gas to China took place on December 2, 2019.

In 2016, the Memorandum of Understanding on underground gas storage and gas-fired power generation in China was signed.

In 2020, Gazprom started to assess the possibility of supplying gas to China across Mongolia in the amount of up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

In April 2021, the feasibility analysis regarding the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline was approved. The trunkline will become an extension of Russia's Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline in Mongolian territory. In the course of the feasibility analysis, the basic technical and technological parameters of the project were established. These include the optimal route for the gas pipeline in Mongolian territory, the pipeline's length and diameter, the working pressure, and the number of compressor stations.

The feasibility study regarding the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline includes a detailed breakdown of the associated investment and operating costs. The study is being prepared by the Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok special-purpose vehicle.