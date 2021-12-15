Serial technology entrepreneur Sanjeev Dahiwadkar joins RaphaCure Board

Founder & CEO of Cognota Healthcare

Dahiwadkar currently heads four technology companies- WipeOut Inc, Cognota Healthcare Technologies, IT Shastra India Pvt Ltd & Moringa Techsolv

We at Raphacure, are proud to welcome Mr. Sanjeev Dahiwadkar into the company’s Board. Sanjeev is a self-made & passionate serial tech entrepreneur and a disruptor.”
— Jeya Kumar
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading digital healthcare services provider Raphacure on Wednesday announced that serial technology entrepreneur Sanjeev Dahiwadkar has joined the company’s board.

Dahiwadkar is a reputed technology entrepreneur based in the United States and has more than two decades of experience in setting and scaling up several technology ventures across the world. He has not only designed and developed numerous patented tech products but is also a visionary technology leader with an impeccable understanding of the global technology markets.

With a knack for spotting the new technology trends, Dahiwadkar currently heads four technology companies- WipeOut Inc, Cognota Healthcare Technologies, IT Shastra India Pvt Ltd & Moringa Techsolv, which he has founded. He is also the founder member of US-based leading IT services company IndiSoft, which has crossed many milestones in the mortgage industry under his leadership. Winner of many industry awards, Dahiwadkar has been deeply involved in the high-tech business for the last 20 years, half of them in the startup scene. He has seen every stage of a technology venture starting from inception to maturity and has driven many strategies, key partnerships, and venture creation initiatives throughout his career. As a thought leader, he has penned many books on self-help and business strategies and is actively giving back to the society through India Asha Foundation.

Welcoming Sanjeev Dahiwadkar to the Board, Founder & Managing Director of RaphaCure, Jeya Kumar said, “We at Raphacure, are proud to welcome Mr. Sanjeev Dahiwadkar into the company’s Board. Sanjeev is a self-made & passionate serial tech entrepreneur and a disruptor. He brings in deep expertise in health tech delivery solutions from minimum viability products to complex global solutions. As an entrepreneur with skin in the game, he believes in leading from the front. His extensive and in-depth business understanding of emerging technologies will bring in tremendous value to the Board and to the company.”

“Technology is a force for the greater good. The current pandemic has shown how mankind can leverage technology to save millions of lives. As RaphaCure under the leadership of Jeya Kumar embarks on a journey to provide critical & timely healthcare at the remotest location of India, I feel humbled to be part of this mission. I look forward to working with the Board closely on several strategic matters,” said Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, Chief Executive Officer of Cognota Healthcare.

As a leading healthtech company, RaphaCure is bringing in a paradigm shift in the Indian healthcare landscape. Tens of thousands of patients are benefitting from the company’s cutting-edge digital platforms that enable seamless access to healthcare services in remote locations.
Users can avail doctor on call, diagnostic tests, Covid19 care, vaccination, ambulance service, wellness activities, pharmacy, fitness, mental wellness, elder’s care, and corporate packages at their preferred location. The company is currently building a team of professionals in its mission to provide healthcare services in the most remote areas of India.

RaphaCure is a leading healthcare management company in India that provides a host of services including tele-medicine, diagnostic tests, COVID care and wellness solution to individual patients and corporate firms. It has developed hybrid service model comprising both online and on-premise to serve people at their nearest pincodes. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company has tie-ups with more than 100 hospitals across India. It also counts more than 50 marquee corporate houses as its clients in the wellness services segment.

