How Is The Video Game Software Market Making Gaming More Flexible For Users?

Video Game Software Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Video Game Software Market Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Video Game Software Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Video Game Software Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cross-platform publishing and play games are expected to drive the video game software market for video games in the forecast period. Companies in the PC games industry are launching cross-platform publishing and play games to make gaming more flexible for users. Cross-platform publishing gives players the ability to play the same video games on different platforms through progress retention. Similarly, cross-platform play is a characteristic of a video game that enables gamers to use different gaming platforms such as console, mobile and PC to play with each other simultaneously. In many cases, these cross-platform games are restricted within the respective publisher’s platforms. For instance, some games in the RPGs series Monster Hunter are cross-platform games between Nintendo’s platforms such as the 3DS, Wii U and the Switch. The increase in cross-platform gaming can be attributed to the development of scripting languages, software libraries and game engines allowing PC games companies to efficiently use platform-specific details of the users. For instance, Microsoft is expanding Xbox Live’s cross-platforms from 400 million to over 2 billion to include iOS, Android and Switch in 2019. Flexibility offered by the cross-platform publishing and play games will drive the video game software market in the forecast period.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

The global video game software market size reached a value of nearly $166.44 billion in 2020 at a rate of -0.5%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The video game software market is expected to reach $274.46 billion in 2025 and $452.63 billion in 2030.

Video game software developers are increasingly providing streaming video game services to take advantage of emerging 5G and cloud computing technologies. Several countries have already adopted 5G, which has greatly improved internet speed. This will increase the number of downloads and streaming of games. Streaming allows for continuously playing the latest version of the game, without having to update the game at all. Cloud computing and fast internet speeds will enable users to play games from any computer, and will also increase accessibility. For example, In August 2019, Hatch Premium launched its unlimited mobile cloud gaming on the 5G networks of Sprint, a telecommunications company based in the United States. It allows games to be streamed via the cloud to mobile devices. The games include Monument Valley, Beach Buggy Racing, and Angry Birds Go.

Read More On The Global Video Game Software Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-game-software-market

Major players covered in the global video game software market are Tencent Holdings Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, NetEase, Inc., Microsoft Corporation.

TBRC’s global video game software market report is segmented by type into PC games, browser games, smart phone/tablet games, console games, by genre into action, adventure, role playing, simulation, strategy, sports, others.

Video Game Software Market - By Type (Browser Games, PC Games, Smart Phone/Tablet Games, Console Games), By Type Of Transaction (Physical, Online/ Microtransaction, Digital), By Type Of Genre (Action, Shooter, Adventure, Role Playing, Strategy, Fighting, Sports, Racing, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Video Game Software Market Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides video game software market overview, forecast video game software market size and growth for the whole market, video game software market segments, and geographies, video game software market trends, video game software market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Video Game Software Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1989&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Console Games Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Digital Console Games, Online/Microtransaction Console, Physical Console Games), By Application (Shooter, Action, Sport Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/console-games-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Browser Games Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Mobile Games, Pay-to-Play Games, Free-to-Play Games, Pay-in-Play Games), By End User (Smartphone and Tablet, PC, TV), By Operating System (IOS, Android, Windows), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/browser-games-global-market-report

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2021 - By Game Type (Shooter, Action, Sports Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy), By Application (iOS User, Android User), By Device (Smartphone, Tablet), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-phone-tablet-games-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/