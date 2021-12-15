Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Combating International Islamophobia Act

“I’m pleased that the House has passed a bill to combat Islamophobia by creating a special envoy for that purpose at the State Department. I want to thank Rep. Omar, Rep. Schakowsky, and its other sponsors for introducing and championing this legislation. “We have seen a dangerous rise in Islamophobia and violence against Muslim Americans in our country and around the world in recent years, particularly since September 11, 2001. No one should have to live in fear because of one’s religion – today, however, the threat of Islamophobic violence has become a daily reality for Muslim Americans. Just as we have a special envoy to address antisemitism, it is important that we take this step today to continue our commitment to addressing the scourge of religious intolerance here at home and around the world. “House Democrats will not sit silently in the face of religious bigotry. It is shameful that Republicans would not stand with us to affirm this core American value, which ought to be an easy and straightforward objective.”