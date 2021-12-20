Sacumen ranked in the Execution Zone for Software Cybersecurity services in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services ratings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangalore: Sacumen, a fast-growing cybersecurity product engineering services company, announced today that it is positioned in the Execution Zone in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services – 2021 ratings. In addition, the company has also been recognized as an ‘Emerging and Niche’ player for overall ER&D services in the Zinnov Zones. Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, in its annual Zinnov Zones for Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) Services ratings, has assessed 50 global ER&D Service Providers.
The feat comes as a big achievement for Sacumen, as it has earned this honour right on its debut in Zinnov Zones. Sacumen is a fast-emerging company in the Cybersecurity space and featured for the very first time to secure its place in areas such as Software Cybersecurity, Small and Medium Service Providers, and Enterprise Software.
Speaking about Sacumen, Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, “Sacumen specializes in building connectors for security product companies. Their razor-sharp focus on working only with Cybersecurity product companies has translated into significant wins with big product companies including a Fortune Top 10 company. Its ability to work across the product development life cycle (PDLC), covering Connectors development, new version development, Management Platform Development, etc., made Sacumen stand out in our ER&D Zinnov Zones assessment this year”
“We are proud to be ranked in the Execution Zone for Software Cybersecurity among top Cybersecurity Services Providers in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services 2021 assessment. This rating is testimony to our focused efforts in working with Cybersecurity product companies in solving the problem of developing and supporting Connectors (aka. Third-party integrations) as well as product engineering. Sacumen has been at the forefront to help Cybersecurity product companies provide greater value to their customers. This would not have been possible without my fantastic team,” said Nitesh Sinha, CEO & Founder of Sacumen.
About Zinnov
Zinnov is a global management consulting firm, with presence across 4 continents and core expertise in Digital Engineering, Digital Transformation, and Outsourcing Advisory. Since its inception in 2002, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Global Fortune 500 customers and provided actionable insights.
For more details: www.zinnov.com.
About Sacumen
Sacumen specializes in working with Security Product Companies. We are working with 50+ Security Product Companies in the areas of Connector Development, Connector Support, and Product Engineering. Sacumen has built 750+ Connectors in the areas of SIEM, IAM, Ticketing Systems, Incident Response, Cloud Applications, Cloud Monitoring, Threat Intelligence Feed, Endpoint Security, Cloud Storage, DevOps, GRC, Vulnerability Management, Authentication, etc. Sacumen had witnessed more than 100% growth year on year over the past few years.
For media inquiries contact: marketing@sacumen.com
