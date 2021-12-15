Submit Release
Hoyer Statement Following House Vote to Hold Mark Meadows in Contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the House voted to hold former Representative and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress: 

“It is essential that the House insist on its ability to conduct full and proper oversight, including by hearing testimony from officials and former officials in the executive branch.  The bipartisan Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has been tasked with bringing to light the full truth of what happened that day and in the weeks prior so that the American people can hold accountable those who were responsible for the violent insurrection and attempt to overturn our election.  Neither Mr. Meadows nor any individual called to testify before that committee ought to be allowed simply to ignore subpoenas and shirk their duty under our laws.  That is why the House voted today to recommend a criminal contempt charge, and I hope the Justice Department will move swiftly to execute that charge in order to compel Mr. Meadows and others to cooperate and share what they know with Congress and with the American people.”

