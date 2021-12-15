Hoyer Statement on 800,000 American Lives Lost to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement to

night after the U.S. surpassed 800,000 lives lost to COVID-19:

“We mourn the loss of 800,000 Americans who have perished at the hands of COVID-19. One in every 417 Americans has now died from this virus, including one in every 100 seniors and one in every sixty Americans over the age of seventy-five. We must not lose sight of the humanity in these numbers, of the very real individuals and families who have suffered. This number represents empty chairs at kitchen tables and missing faces at holiday gatherings this season. “While there is no rewriting the past, no undoing the damage this virus has already wrought, we can and must do everything possible to prevent future deaths from COVID-19 by getting vaccines and booster shots when eligible and by wearing masks to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Particularly as we face the spread of the Omicron variant, we must neither allow ourselves to become complacent nor to be too quick to abandon practices meant to protect ourselves and others. Today, we mourn those we have lost and recommit ourselves to do everything in our power to end this pandemic and help our fellow Americans build back better. We can overcome this challenge, but only if we do so together as one America.”