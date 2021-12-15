Miss Earth USA to be Crowned on January 8 in Orlando
Miss Earth USA to be Crowned on Jan. 8 in Orlando. Televised national competition presented by AquaGoat will be attended by 3 most recent Miss Earth winners.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new USA representative for Miss Earth will be crowned on Saturday, January 8 at the Linda Chapin Theater located in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Nearly 150 state and regional delegates will attend pageant activities hosted by the Rosen Centre Hotel.
Known as Beauties for a Cause®, Miss Earth® empowers women through community leadership, eco-tourism, and environmental education. Miss Earth is known as the planet’s most relevant beauty event, drawing nearly 100 national representatives each year to compete at international festivities based in the Philippines.
Presented by AquaGoat, the Miss Earth USA® final coronation will broadcast live on the VIP Pageantry channel available on mobile devices worldwide, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Additional events during the week include a charity gala, preliminary competitions, pageant finals of Teen Miss Earth USA and Mrs. USA Earth, and presentation of a new national crown designed by Andrew Ibos.
The charity gala takes place on January 6, with proceeds benefiting wildlife conservation organizations including Save the Manatee, Central Florida Animal Reserve and Seal Society of San Diego. Scholarship finalists will be honored and a presentation by Rosen Hotels scholarship recipient Marisa Paige Butler, 2021 Miss Earth USA.
A unique meeting will also take place that is special to the pageant industry. In attendance will be the reigning Miss Earth Destiny Wagner of Belize, who was most recently crowned on November 21 through a virtual format due to COVID-19 restrictions impeding international travel. Wagner will meet for the first time the two most recent Miss Earth winners Lindsey Coffey of the United States and Nellys Pimentel of Puerto Rico.
Wagner is a 25-year-old entrepreneur and author. She said, "We’ve endured so much this year. This is a moment in which we can take pride. We’ve been divided for so long, this is a moment that will bring us together.”
Miss Earth USA is recognized as a charitable organization with 501(c)3 tax exempt status. Each of the state delegates conducts her choice of community environmental projects. On January 5-7, delegates will take part in a community clean up in partnership with Garbo Grabber and The Clean Earth Project. A select group will visit the Central Florida Animal Reserve and enjoy an eco-tourism manatee sighting in Blue Spring Park.
In its 21st year, Miss Earth USA will partner for the first time with newly founded company AquaGoat. AquaGoat is a sustainable, yield-generating social cryptocurrency dedicated to ocean protection and clean beaches. Additional major partners include Rosen Hotels, HOTWORX, Queenly, Beauty Queens Galore Prom & Pageant and Nic B Cosmetics.
Visit missearthusa.com for press passes, ticket reservations and additional event details.
ABOUT MISS EARTH USA
“Beauties for a Cause” is the key message for the Miss Earth USA organization which holds an annual pageant dedicated to bringing awareness to environmental issues and actively participating in projects that support green causes. Their work includes tree plantings, children's education, local clean-ups, water distribution, climate leadership training, and countless other activities that make a positive impact on our planet. Among industry ratings, Miss Earth USA is one of the top ranked pageants and is a nationally televised production. The current 2021 titleholder – Marisa Butler – is an environmental activist, financial advisor, and founder of We Clean Trails, a community organization dedicated to cleaning up trails every weekend.
Mai Vu
VERY New York
mai@verynewyork.com