Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic, Top-rated Drug & Alcohol Treatment Centre for Women in Canada, Announces Anxiety Post
Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic is a leading treatment program in British Columbia for women focusing on alcohol, drugs, PTSD, and trauma.
While the new post takes a humorous approach to the problem of anxiety, anxiety can be a very serious issue.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Strait Women’s Clinic, a top-rated drug rehab and alcohol treatment program for women in British Columbia at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/, is proud to announce a new post to their blog focused on anxiety issues. Anxiety is one of the most frequent complaints of persons who suffer from addiction, trauma, and/or PTSD.
— Casey Jordan
“While the new post takes a humorous approach to the problem of anxiety, anxiety can be a very serious issue,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Unfortunately, many people self-medicate and anxiety can provoke addictive behaviors as well as trauma or even PTSD. Anyone suffering from severe anxiety should reach out for a consultation.”
Persons who are interested in learning more can visit the post at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/saturday-sunday-anxiety-monday/. The post focuses on what many people call the "Sunday blues," that feeling that people can get on a Sunday when they start to anticipate the grind of the work week and all the stresses that may occur during the work week. It explains as well that with the "work from home" trend many people struggle with life/work balance. The boundaries between work and home are blurred, and thus work anxiety can become 24/7 anxiety at home, too. It recommends some techniques such as not checking email at home to mitigate anxiety. For deeper problems, the post focuses on "anticipatory anxiety," the way that people can (over)anticipate a stressful situation.
The Clinic offers a full range of residential counseling services for drug rehabilitation, trauma, and PTSD for women at its location in Powell River, British Columbia. Women come from all over Canada, from Victoria and Vancouver in BC, from Edmonton and Calgary in Alberta, and even as far away as Toronto to seek out best-in-class drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD care. Those who would like to learn more about the Clinic's approach can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/our-approach/. The Clinic works with each and every client to create a best-in-class treatment strategy that tailors to their individual personality and values.
It should be noted that Georgia Strait serves women struggling with addiction, trauma, and addiction. Men can avail themselves of the parallel program made available by the Sunshine Coast Health Centre at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, which is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and PTSD/trauma program.
ABOUT GEORGIA STRAIT WOMEN'S CLINIC
Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Clinic offers drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and therapy for trauma / PTSD in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada. The Clinic uses a treatment system based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
