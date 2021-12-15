Inovar and Tamkeen Technologies Announce a Strategic Partnership
Integrated Telecom Solutions Incorporated doing business as Inovar, a Dallas, Texas, based software Solutions Company, announces a strategic partnership with Tamkeen Technologies based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Inovar and Tamkeen Technologies together have delivered many successful digital transformation projects in Saudi Arabia. The companies are now embarking on a program to re-introduce Inovar’s innovative solutions to the marketplace and to speed up the adoption of AI, after the work they have jointly done in digital transformation.
“Inovar has had the privilege of collaborating with Tamkeen Technologies over the last few years,” said Arshad Syed, CEO, Inovar. “We are excited about broadening and strengthening this important relationship with Tamkeen but more excited about the opportunities that we see, to jointly serve our Customers in the Kingdom for many years to come in the fields of Telecom, Digital Transformation, and Artificial Intelligence.”
“As the market and our technologies evolve, we will continue to maintain our core values: a passion for creating innovative solutions and a commitment of excellence to our customers,” said Dr. Mohammad AlShaibi, CEO, Tamkeen Technologies. “Our goal is to partner with international companies that have access to state-of-the-art technologies with a strong local presence; a strategic alliance with Inovar is a continued fulfillment of this goal.”
Inovar, founded in 1996 in Dallas, Texas, USA is a leading provider of software solutions for tier-1 enterprise customers worldwide. For more information about Inovar, and their proven and valuable solutions, email marketing@inovar.com or call +1.972.664.0711.
Tamkeen is a Saudi IT company committed to national innovation, by partnering with the public sector; Tamkeen builds self-sustainable digital solutions that delight its customers and supports them in achieving their goals. For more information, email info@tamkeentech.sa or call +966920023600.
