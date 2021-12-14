Inslee announces salmon recovery proposals for 2022

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced his salmon recovery proposals for the 2022 legislative session, which will bolster Washington’s leadership in protecting and restoring salmon across the state.

The governor put forward a $187 million investment in a salmon strategy that will:

Protect and restore vital salmon habitat.

Invest in clean water infrastructure for salmon and people.

Correct fish passage barriers and restore salmon access to historical habitat.

Build climate resiliency.

Align harvest, hatcheries and hydropower with salmon recovery.

Address predation and food web issues for salmon.

Enhance commitments and coordination across agencies and programs.

Strengthen science, monitoring and accountability.

“There is no time to waste. We have a choice between a future with salmon or a future without them. Salmon need immediate and urgent action to ensure their survival. That’s why, for the 2022 legislative session, salmon recovery is a top priority and have both policy and funding to help protect them,” Inslee said.

