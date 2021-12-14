Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,428 in the last 365 days.

Hana Highway closed at Nailiilihaele Bridge and Kaaiea Brige for soil boring

Posted on Dec 14, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of full closures on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions at the Nailiilihaele Bridge (Mile Post 6.2) and Kaaiea Bridge (Mile Post 8.6) on Sunday night, Dec. 19, through Thursday morning, Dec. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for bridge work.

Construction will conduct soil boring work to collect information for the design of the bridge repairs. A full closure of Hana Highway will be needed as the bridges are accessed by a single lane, and there will be no room to pass once the drill rig truck is in place. In the event of an emergency, trucks will be moved aside to let first responder’s pass.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. First responders have been notified of the closure. All roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Hana Highway closed at Nailiilihaele Bridge and Kaaiea Brige for soil boring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.