Villarreal Law Firm, a Team of Accident Lawyers in Brownsville, Announces New Spanish-Language Blog Posts
Blog helps Brownsville residents learn a few tips and insights into issues surrounding personal injuries.
As we are proudly at the border between the United States and Mexico, many of our clients speak Spanish.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm, a team of accident lawyers in Brownsville Texas, is proud to announce a series of new posts in Spanish to its blog. The blog (located at https://jvlawfirm.net/blog/) helps Brownsville residents learn a few tips and insights into issues surrounding personal injuries, yet recommends that they always contact an attorney, as only a licensed attorney can evaluate the specific facts vis-a-vis the law in Texas. New content is now available in Spanish.
— Javier Villarreal
“As we are proudly at the border between the United States and Mexico, many of our clients speak Spanish,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “For this reason, we have quite a few posts on our blog in Spanish and, indeed, have a robust Spanish-language focus to our entire website. Of course, anyone who has actually been in a car accident needs to reach out for a quick, no obligation consultation with an attorney. The blog is decidedly not legal advice.”
Here are some of the new posts to the blog in Spanish. First, there’s a post on trucking accidents in Texas, entitled, “Hay Muchos Accidentes de Camiones en Texas” at https://jvlawfirm.net/hay-muchos-accidentes-de-camiones-en-texas/. That post helps Spanish speakers who may have been in a trucking accident understand the basics and the necessity of seeking out a Spanish-speaking attorney who can advise them on the best course of action. Second, there’s a post about consulting an attorney, entitled, “Si Ha Resultado Lesionado En Un Accidente De Tráfico, Debe Consultar A Un Abogado” at https://jvlawfirm.net/si-ha-resultado-lesionado-en-un-accidente-de-trafico-debe-consultar-a-un-abogado/. Finally, there’s a post entitled “Las Carreteras De Brownsville Son Cada Vez Más Peligrosas” at https://jvlawfirm.net/las-carreteras-de-brownsville-son-cada-vez-mas-peligrosas/ which discusses the dangers on the road in Cameron County and the Rio Grande Valley.
FINDING A BROWNSVILLE ‘ABOGADO DE ACCIDENTE’
Here is background on this release. Many residents in Brownsville and throughout the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) don’t think about engaging with an accident lawyer until after a car accident. Many also speak Spanish and thus search for the Spanish-language equivalent, which is ‘abogado de accidente.’ Fortunately, the website has lots of robust content in Spanish including a page specifically on ‘abogado de accidente’ at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-accidentes-automovilisticos/. The staff is also fully bilingual, and so any Spanish speaker can call in and have a friendly consultation entirely in Spanish about their potential accident lawsuit. To find the best accident lawyer for their needs, they may turn to the Internet and even read relevant blog posts on the topic. Beyond that, they may consider accident attorneys who offer a no obligation consultation. And, even more important for some people, they may want an attorney and staff who not only speak Spanish but aggressively work hard to represent each and every client. Persons in McAllen Texas can visit the McAllen attorney microsite at https://jvlawfirmmcallen.com/.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
