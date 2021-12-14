Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of First of Three Anaheim Locations with Twelve Days of Free Car Washes

About

Quick Quack Car Wash has more than one hundred locations in Utah, California, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes.

www.DontDriveDirty.com