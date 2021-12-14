Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of First of Three Anaheim Locations with Twelve Days of Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on Dec. 20 and Free Washes from Dec. 22 through Jan. 3
In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the fastest growing chain of car washes in California, is giving away the best car wash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on the first of three planned car washes in Anaheim.
— Jason Johnson, CEO
The first newly acquired and remodeled location is located at 210 N. Euclid Road and was formerly known as Anaheim Express Wash. Subsequent locations opening in early 2022 will be located at 2961 W. Ball Road, as well as N. State College Blvd. & E. Underhill Ave. PetroCal Associates represented Quick Quack in the acquisition of all three locations. The free car wash days begin on December 22nd and run through January 3rd and are only available at the first location on Euclid. Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 pm.
The three new Anaheim locations also represent the first of many planned Quick Quack Car Wash locations in Orange County. Quick Quack already has 20 open locations in the Southern California areas of the Coachella Valley and the Inland Empire. Quick Quack was also recently recognized as the fourth largest car wash company in the U.S.
In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will hold a special Fundraiser on Monday, December 20th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit Family Promise of Orange County, which provides shelter and assistance to families experiencing homelessness. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the official Grand Opening and receive the Best (Lucky Duck) wash for free. Quick Quack will match donations from customers.
“We are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to Anaheim and Orange County,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash has more than 150 locations in California, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.
About PetroCal Associates
PetroCal Associates is a boutique real estate financing and brokerage firm serving entrepreneurs seeking to launch and grow carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses. Learn more at www.petrocalassociates.com.
###
Travis Kimball
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 916-256-2384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Quick Quack Car Wash Grand Opening in Anaheim