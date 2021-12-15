No Quarter Consulting Teams Up with Abyde to Expand HIPAA Compliance Among Users

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

No Quarter Consulting continues to focus on helping our members save time and resources while getting the best solutions possible, and the Abyde program fits squarely into that goal.” — Jason Long, Founding Partner of No Quarter Consulting

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Abyde announced its latest partnership with No Quarter Consulting, an IT company that provides support and solutions for independent businesses, delivering Abyde’s industry-leading HIPAA compliance software solution to No Quarter Consulting users.

As technology advancements continue to take the healthcare industry by storm, healthcare professionals have become more reliant on their electronic health data and IT systems than ever before. This increased dependence on the technology that is accessing and storing sensitive patient data is precisely why healthcare organizations have continued to be the main target of ransomware attacks. Having a cybersecurity and compliance program in place has never been more important for professionals. Through their most recent partnership with No Quarter Consulting, Abyde continues to make great strides in completing their goal of educating medical practices on the tools they need to identify and protect themselves from cyberattacks.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“We know that HIPAA compliance is a common gap among providers, and we’re thrilled to help No Quarter Consulting users remove the stressors of trying to comply with complex HIPAA requirements,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “HIPAA compliance is essential for a practice’s success, especially now, and we are honored to be a part of No Quarter Consulting’s offerings.”

“No Quarter Consulting continues to focus on helping our members save time and resources while getting the best solutions possible, and the Abyde program fits squarely into that goal,” said Jason Long, Founding Partner of No Quarter Consulting, “We are thrilled to partner with an organization and solution that will provide instant value to our users.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About No Quarter Consulting

No Quarter Consulting’s focus is providing industry-leading solutions for small to medium businesses and nonprofit organizations. We are laser-focused on businesses and understand their unique challenges. We continually vet solutions and our offering to ensure our partners are ahead of the technology curve. We take immense pride in knowing that our clients are utilizing the best in breed technology and have access to multiple technical resources to help drive technological innovation and operational efficiency. You will rest easy knowing that your network and computers are secure and always available; this allows you to focus on what makes your organization successful. For more information on No Quarter Consulting visit takenoquarter.com.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com