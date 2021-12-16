Invo Solutions To Launch Brand New Interactive Webinar Series 'Invo Insider'
Invo Insider is a brand new way to engage with peers within the financial industry and keep up with the latest in technological developments
Our goal is to create a monthly experience that will provide insight and value to banks and credit unions so that they can better serve their customers and members.”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in January 2022, Invo Solutions has announced the launch of a brand new webinar series Invo Insider. The series will be a completely new webinar format, designed to highlight the latest in customer engagement tools in the digital banking world. Invo Insider will be a one-hour high-energy experience conducted the first Wednesday of each month at 12:00 PM CDT, hosted by digital banking experts from Invo Solutions.
"We know people are tired of attending webinars that don't provide industry insight or value," says Jake Martin, COO at Invo Solutions. "We want to change that. Our goal is to create a monthly experience that will provide insight and value to banks and credit unions so that they can better serve their customers and members."
Each Invo Insider will include:
• Live interviews with experts and thought leaders from within the financial industry
• Live product demonstrations.
• Real-time interactive contests and games
• Incredible prize drawings.
This is a completely free event that Martin believes will help banks and credit unions find technology solutions they wouldn't have otherwise found.
"Invo Insider was designed for professionals who don’t have the time to research and evaluate the latest and greatest in engagement software," Martin said. "It is for those who have begun to deploy new solutions and are curious about ‘what’s next’, as well as those who are working to further develop a strategic vision of customer service in 2022+. We want to help banks and credit unions take those next steps."
The first Invo Insider is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5th at 12:00pm CST, and each subsequent event will be hosted live on the first Wednesday of each month in 2022. This 12-part series will cover a range of topics and speakers, as well as a variety of industry-leading executive interviews. You will not want to miss a single event this year, so make sure to stay up to date with their website for all the details.
About Invo Solutions: Invo Solutions was founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of developing the industry’s first video banking experience. Their staff has combined for more than 75 years of experience in the industry and was founded within a financial institution to solve a unique problem to the industry. The customer engagement platform created by Invo Solutions continues to bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, creating even more ways for customers to reach their financial institutions.
