DICE Dental Brings Affordable Cosmetic Dentistry to Bethlehem Township

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions at low prices for patients with and without insurance.

"The results are life-changing."
Dr. Matthew Lang
BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental is bringing affordable cosmetic dentistry to Bethlehem Township. After opening to rave reviews in Springfield in summer 2020, DICE Dental will open its first Lehigh Valley location in January 2022.

“Our services include dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang. “By only offering these four services, we can keep our overhead low and pass considerable cost savings on to patients.”

Dental implants in Bethlehem Township will start at only $750. Dental implants replace a missing tooth root with a titanium screw, topped with an abutment and color-matched crown. This natural-looking tooth replacement can last as long as 15 to 20 years.

“The results are life-changing,” adds Dr. Lang. “Patients can eat again, they are out of pain, and they can smile again.”

Conventional dentures in Bethlehem Township will start at only $499. These dentures are removable and custom-made to fit a patient’s smile. Implant overdentures are also available, starting at only $2,500. They snap onto dental implants and provide extra stability.

Other services available from the Bethlehem dentist include crowns for $650 and extractions for $99.

To learn more about dental implants, dentures, and other affordable dental services from DICE Dental, visit https://dice-dental.com/bethlehem-township/ to request your appointment.



About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

