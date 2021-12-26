Jason McDonald Announces New Edition of Best-selling Social Media Marketing Book for 2022
Social media marketing is constantly evolving, and so I update my book on social media at least once per year.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason McDonald, an expert on search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads, is proud to announce the release of the 2022 edition of his best-selling book on social media, entitled, “The Social Media Marketing Workbook.” The book is now over ten years old and enjoys more than six hundred reviews on Amazon.com.
“Social media marketing is constantly evolving, and so I update my book on social media at least once per year,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald SEO Consulting Agency based in San Francisco. “The current edition uses the analogy of a ‘party’ to explain what social media is and how the party planners, that is, the marketers, can market via social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The 2022 edition has a new Chapter on TikTok.”Social Media Marketing workbook
Persons interested in learning more about the 2022 social media marketing book can visit https://jm-seo.net/0kq. That link will take them to the Amazon detail page where they can preview the book, read reviews, and decide whether to purchase it in Kindle or paperback. It should be noted that the Audible audiobook is planned for mid-January, 2022. Previous editions of the book have been included in popular lists of the best books on social media marketing such as https://www.nigcworld.com/wp/top-best-books-social-media-marketing/.
In addition, those who would like to learn more Jason McDonald’s digital marketing services can visit his website. Jason serves clients not just in San Francisco and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area but across the world with best-in-class social media marketing and advertising services. For lawyers, he also offers expert witness services in social media marketing and advertising at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/social-media-expert-witness/. As the digital marketing world continues to expand, more and more companies are facing legal troubles such as potential trademark infringement or the negative or positive impact of brand buzz across social platforms. Serving as an expert witness, Jason has helped lawyers, judges, and jurors find the facts of a case and understand their complexities in simple terms.
AN UP-TO-DATE BOOK ON SMM (SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING)
Here is background on this release. Dr. McDonald has a long history in SEO, social media, and Google Ads (formerly called AdWords). From his class taught at Stanford Continuing Studies, he has learned the desires, needs, and confusions of small business owners and marketers when it comes to marketing on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. He realized early on the need for a simple book on how to market a business on social media. The latest 2022 edition meets the “continuing education” needs of small business owners and marketers who would like to stay informed on what’s evergreen and what’s new when it comes to the evolving world of social media.
ABOUT JASON MCDONALD
Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.
