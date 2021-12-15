Top Atlanta Plastic Surgery Practice Welcomes New Female Surgeon
Northside Plastic Surgery of Atlanta announces the addition of associate surgeon, Rosa B. Lipin, MD, to the practice.
Her approach to quality and compassion is of the highest order...," Dr. Majmundar said. "Besides having impeccable surgical acumen, ...Dr. Lipin has a natural eye for beauty and elegance."
Northside Plastic Surgery of Atlanta has announced the addition of associate surgeon, Rosa B. Lipin, MD, to the practice. She is now practicing at 11681 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009.
Dr. Lipin has been in private practice for three years prior to joining Northside Plastic Surgery. She is fellowship trained in advanced facial plastics and reconstructive surgery and is board certified in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. Her practice encompasses the full breadth of plastic surgery of the face, head, and neck. She has a particular interest in rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation, blepharoplasty, hair restoration for men and women, as well as minimally invasive treatments such as neurotoxins and fillers.
Mike Majmundar, MD, medical director of Northside Plastic Surgery said in making the decision for Dr. Lipin to join the practice, he sought a physician who would truly complement the practice. “Her approach to quality and compassion is of the highest order and I am certain it will be welcomed by our patients,” Dr. Majmundar said. “Besides having impeccable surgical acumen, technical skill, and meticulous attention to detail, Dr. Lipin has a natural eye for beauty and elegance.” Dr. Lipin stated she wants her patients to feel confident, radiant, and beautiful in their own skin and that she takes pride in the relationship and trust built with her patients. This foundation allows her to design a bespoke treatment plan that specifically addresses each of her patient’s goals to provide elegant, natural results that highlights their own beauty.
Dr. Lipin earned her undergraduate degree in Communications and then earned a Master’s degree in Cell and Molecular Biology at Tulane University. She graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine with highest honors and multiple awards, including membership of the esteemed Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society and induction into the Gold Humanism Honor Society.
Dr. Lipin relocated to Atlanta for residency training in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Emory University. She has authored numerous publications, a book chapter, presented at regional and national meetings, and was awarded a coveted grant for her research involving bone growth and bio-scaffolding as a novel treatment for cleft palate. Dr. Lipin went on to complete a highly competitive fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the prestigious University of Toronto, where she trained with internationally renowned plastic surgeons, focusing exclusively on aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries of the face and neck. Culminating her fellowship, she was honored with the Kris Conrad Merit Award in Facial Plastic Surgery, awarded for “attaining the highest level of expertise in the performance of facial plastic surgery.”
To make an appointment, call (770) 830-3648
About Northside Plastic Surgery of Atlanta:
Northside Plastic Surgery welcomes patients who travel from all corners of the country and from all around the world, drawing patients from six continents. We are honored to host these patients and pleased to be able to provide them the absolute best in service and facilities.
