AUGUSTA — The official tabulation of the votes cast for the November 2, 2021 Referendum Election has been posted on the Secretary of State’s website.

The tabulation is available here, and was communicated to Gov. Janet Mills on Monday, November 15. She has 10 days from yesterday to proclaim the results of the ballot questions.

There were 416,055 total ballots cast in the Referendum Election. Given an estimated voting age population of 1,095,370, the overall turnout was 37.98%.

The final tallies were as follows: