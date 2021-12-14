Implementation Review of the Ceasefire Terms Between Armenia and Azerbaijan (Columbia University)
Columbia University's Program on Peace-Building and Human Rights releases an implementation review of the ceasefire document between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan’s failure to return [Armenian] POWs as called for in the agreement further aggravates relations.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia University's Program on Peace-Building and Human Rights released today an “Implementation Review of the Ceasefire Terms between Armenia and Azerbaijan." The ceasefire ended the second Karabakh war of 44 days during which thousands died, including jihadist mercenaries deployed by Turkey to fight for Azerbaijan.
The report evaluates 10 articles in the terms of November 9, 2020 ceasefire statement signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. It considers the scope of commitments and the performance of signatories meeting their obligations.
“The ceasefire document ended a phase of hostilities," said David L. Phillips, Director of Peace-Building and Human Rights Program at Columbia University's Institute for the Study of Human Rights. “However, there has been continued conflict resulting from Azerbaijan’s aggression against sovereign Armenian territory. Azerbaijan’s failure to return POWs as called for in the agreement further aggravates relations.”
The report also includes policy recommendations, including a revitalized role for the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which was sidelined by Russia’s diplomatic intervention, free access to Artsakh and the region for independent journalists, increasing the role of civil society in monitoring and other confidence building measures. “Peace and stability in the South Caucasus can only be achieved through more robust US engagement,” said Phillips. "The Biden administration must not cede leadership to Russia, which has played a nefarious role arming both parties in the conflict.” Phillips added, “Nor can Turkey be allowed to manipulate the agreement to achieve its goal of a direct transport link through Nakhichevan to Baku.”
Columbia’s Program on Peace-Building and Human Rights (PBHR) launched a documentation project soon after Azerbaijan attacked on September 27, 2020. The Artsakh Atrocities Project bears witness to crimes against humanity in the hope that transparency would deter future crimes and preserve evidence to hold perpetrators accountable.
