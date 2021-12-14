Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Union County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Union County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of firefighter Tod “Cleever” Steese, of the Mifflinburg Fire Department, who died on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, December 20, 2021. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.