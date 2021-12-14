Fernando Nissim Announces the Brand New EP “Bona Vida” distributed by Freshtunes

Submit Release
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This press release is to serve as the official announcement by Freshtunes on the release of the EP from Fernando Nissim titled “Bona Vida”

[The EP will be available on all Streaming Services]

“BONA VIDA” is the latest release from the dynamic producer and musician Fernando Nissim. The song creates an ambiance that is captivating and layered with mesmerizing melodies and House and dance rhythms. Relaxing yet filled with so much authenticity, emotional yet majestic this masterpiece is sure to enthrall the earbuds of Chillout and Pop lovers. The dance-filled EP contains 5 anthems that will have many revelers partying all night and living in the moment unapologetically. Fernando Nissim is bringing more than just good songs, he is bringing exciting bangers that will resonate deeply with people and echo in their minds for many nights to come. Play, Download and stream the latest chapter in his ever-growing catalog of bangers!


The EP was produced by Fernando Nissim

Artist: Fernando Nissim
Title: “BONA VIDA”
ISRC:
RUA1H1878616
RUA1H1878617
RUA1H1878618
RUA1H1878619
RUA1H1878620

Fernando Nissim
Fernando Nissim
+1 754-246-3274
fernandonissim@gmail.com

