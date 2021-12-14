Skill Samurai Bringing STEM Learning to Detroit

Skill Samurai Logo Experience Building And Delivering Enterprise Software Solutions To Customers. Detroit's After School Tech Accelerator Classes

Premium in-person STEM experiences leading to career certification

More than 42-million Americans are burdened by university debt. Now there's another way to get ahead. We've created accessible career-readiness programs to help students prepare for high-paying jobs.” — Jeff Hughes

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai, a one-of-a-kind coding and robotics program is coming to Detroit, Michigan.

Children are being consumed by devices and technology.

Our mission is to help kids channel their obsession with technology into something that helps them expand their knowledge instead of simply distracting them or entertaining them. Children deserve a fun place that helps them explore and understand technology.

85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been created yet. Our schools aren’t teaching the skills they’ll need. At Skill Samurai, our STEM curriculum and face-to-face coding classes equip kids with life skills to help them thrive both now and in the future.

Skill Samurai is the world’s first franchise focused on career-readiness education.

Detroit franchisee, Christofer Schneider, is excited about helping young people become certified for high-paying careers without the high cost of traditional education. Skill Samurai is the first enrichment education company focused on connecting local business owners with a reliable source for loyal, motivated, and highly skilled talent.

Our after-school Tech Accelerators prepare students for high-paying high-demand careers, by helping them get an industry-recognized certification.

Skill Samurai offers exclusive programs using real coding languages in fun project-based classes.

Skill Samurai Detroit is opening in January of 2022. They will be offering Free Trial classes for families who want o experience our programs first hand. Parents are invited to sign for a free class by visiting https://skillsamurai.com/detroit/free-trial-class/

In January, Skill Samurai is kicking off a unique program with a number of prominent IT companies. Through this program eligible high school seniors will have the opportunity to experience building and delivering enterprise software solutions for customers. Selected students will work on a team of 5 high school students led by a University student Coach, overseen by professional IT mentors.

Our students will experience the key roles in a traditional Software Development Life Cycle:

UX Developer

Full Stack Engineer

Systems Architect

DevOps Engineer

QA Automation Engineer

SCRUM Master

Students will experience hands-on enterprise software development and learn the leadership, teamwork, project management, customer interaction, and public speaking skills necessary to be a modern IT professional.

Learn more here: https://skillsamurai.com/detroit/customer-engagement-team/

This 3-month course is limited to the first 50 students.

With units in North America, South America, Asia, and Australia, Skill Samurai has proven that there is skyrocketing demand for STEM, Coding, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence classes around the world. Skill Samurai prepares students for the jobs that will be in demand in the future by focusing on real programming languages and industry-recognized career certification.

Founded in May 2015 by Jeff Hughes, Skill Samurai is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children’s programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, The United States, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. Skill Samurai plans to open 30 locations per year, moving forward in the coming years.

Skill Samurai engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them a real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life. Offering students, aged seven to eighteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Skill Samurai encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment. Skill Samurai classes prepare students for industry-recognized certifications.