Streamline Results & Montavue Create Digital Marketing Partnership
Streamline Results, a Thousand Oaks-based SEO company, ink a partnership to help Montavue grow and scale its online sales.
We are excited to help Montavue grow its online sales channels with our efforts. This partnership has been a long time coming, so we are excited to finally have this opportunity.”THOUSAND OAKS, CA, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streamline Results, an SEO company in Thousand Oaks, partners together with one of the best-reviewed small business and residential security camera manufacturers, Montavue, to help grow and scale online sales. Streamline Results is now the preferred Digital Marketing company for a top-tier technology manufacturer.
— Jonathan Johnson - CEO of Streamline Results
Streamline Results eats, lives, and breathes online marketing and prides itself in being a results-driven digital marketing company that always focuses on the end result, conversions. A great portion of Streamline Results responsibilities will be in driving highly targeted web traffic to Montavue. While using existing campaigns and web properties. Streamline Results will also be leveraging local sites Yelp, Porch, Nextdoor, and much more to add high-quality traffic to their website from these conversion efforts.
Montavue has a unique approach to its security camera company. They offer free ground shipping to anywhere in the continental USA, a no-questions-asked 60-day return policy, a 2-year warranty on all products, and most importantly; in-house USA-based technical support. Montavue currently has new 8MP 4k Security Cameras that will surely blow away any current system available.
Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn