Hadouken™ Coin the new super hyper deflationary crypto token with extensive rewards to investors
Receive every 60mins, 8.5% rewards on every transaction automatically to your BUSD wallets.
Hadouken Coin (CAKE:$HDKN)
Hadouken™ is the new no.1 hyper deflationary token with 8.5% rewards and meaningful reflections for the benefit of all who invest longterm.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hadouken™ the new hyper deflationary token with high rewards and vibrant online community.
— PR & Marketing Dept
Hadouken™ is a registered trademark with registered offices in the USA and European Union namely for the provisions of cryptocurrency services, fungible and non-fungible tokens.
Hadouken™ is a hyper deflationary token built on the BSC with multiple unique functions and reflections including high rewards on every buy and sell transaction of 8.5% direct to holders in BUSD, buy back and burn of 1%, 3% liquidity pool price stabilization for every buy and sell. In addition to preventing anti-whale buy-ins and sales there are limitations of 0.5% and max holding wallet of 0.5%.
Hadouken™ trademark registrations also include future development in the field related to digital virtual collectables, NFT video games, the buying and selling of tradeable characters, hosting interactive website providing community to stay active, engaged and connected.
Hadouken™ will acquire official licenses in the field of third party gaming software in order to develop NFTs, NFT marketplace, staking pool and play 2 earn adopting both AI and VR technologies to allow holders to vote, stake and bet with their Hadouken™ Coin within an online virtual metaverse.
Hadouken™ requires no minimum amount of tokens in order to start receiving BUSD rewards. The longer you hold Hadouken™ the greater your rewards will be. From January new official licensing partnerships and creation of new NFTs will be launched.
Key facts:
Token name: Hadouken™ Coin
Token ticker: $HDKN
Token supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 (1 quadrillion)
Total in circulation with PancakeSwap: 800,000,000,000,000 (800 trillion)
Hadouken™ liquidity is locked
Hadouken™ developers have been doxed.
Hadouken™ is available to buy through PancakeSwap under the BSC blockchain network.
Contract address for token: 0xba48df18c1a2188290769be9bff7cb68397ee2d3
Recommended slippage fees are 20%
Recent Airdrop competition tournament to receive Hadouken™ tokens.
https://twitter.com/HadoukenCoin/status/1470056505865129986
Hadouken™ social online communities
Telegram community:
https://t.me/HadoukenCoin
Discord community:
https://discord.com/invite/YkSdcpvBQu
DEX Tools for live chart:
https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0x8ce5cae0b2f46d73affa68ff6ce1292869913dba
PR & Marketing Dept
Focus Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other