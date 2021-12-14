COP Resilience Hub - Success in advancing ambition on adaptation and resilience at COP26

COP Resilience Hub - unprecedented collaboration COP Resilience Hub - logo The Resilience Hub at COP

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The non-state actor community stepped up at this year's climate conference. With 154 events from 80 partners featuring 176 participating organisations, the first ever COP Resilience Hub brought together public and private sector, working with NGOs and government, in an unprecedented collaboration. The Hub’s programme of events and activities focused on adaptation and resilience at all levels and from across the globe with themes including every aspect of the societal, built environment and critical infrastructure systems that protect, connect and provide our essential services, food and fresh water.Seth Schultz, CEO, The Resilience Shift , said “At COP21 in Paris, the world’s governments in 2015 moved to adopt a ratcheting up process to move beyond perceived immoveable barriers to taking climate action. In 2021 this ratcheting up process seems to be fuelled by the radical collaboration emerging from the non-state actor community. The 150+ events in the Resilience Hub shared many common goals across their wide focus areas, and it seems to me that we spoke with one voice about the importance of adaptation and resilience alongside the urgent need to decarbonise and make our planet sustainable once more.”The COP26 Resilience Hub Synthesis Report and Executive Summary capture insights and learning on adaptation and resilience from the COP Resilience Hub sharing the key messages and future directions. This Report along with event session recordings can be viewed at https://cop-resilience-hub.org/ The three managing partner organisations, The Resilience Shift, the Global Resilience Partnership, and the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center at the Atlantic Council, were especially delighted to see events at the Hub feature commitments on action and finance from state and non-state actors and from partners in the Race to Resilience. Through its creation, the Hub embodies the first-ever official climate metric of human lives improved, alongside the long-standing measurement of metric tons of CO2 avoided. The Race to Resilience has set a bold goal of reaching four billion people with resilience and adaptation solutions by 2030. Already, R2R partners have made commitments to build the resilience of 2.4 billion people.In a High-level Plenary session at the end of the Glasgow Climate Conference, Nigel Topping, High level Champion for Climate Action at COP26, said, "We're delighted that the Resilience Hub has been a real success here and we hope that it goes from strength to strength to draw more attention and direct more resources to resilience solutions".The physical Hub in the blue zone welcomed over 10,000 visitors, while 7,500 people registered for the virtual programme of live events, with an additional 23,000 users visiting the website and of these, nearly 5,000 further following the live stream.The Hub’s original objectives were to 1) share best practice and build collaboration, momentum and new opportunities on adaptation and resilience, 2) to help amplify messages globally on resilience and adaptation at COP26, and 3) to help set the direction for future action on adaptation and resilience beyond COP26.As well as being the home of the Race to Resilience at COP, the programme was led by Hubs from around the globe - South Asia, Latin America, Africa, South East and East Asia, and the Pacific, plus the Blue Zone in Glasgow and from Glasgow Caledonian University. The key philosophy shared by all managing partners and the UN High Level Champions’ Race to Resilience team, was that it should be a place to share voices from around the world and to give access for audiences worldwide to events at COP26 on adaptation and resilience. All regional events can be watched back at https://cop-resilience-hub.org/ Notes for EditorsMore information at https://cop-resilience-hub.org/ or via info@cop-resilience-hub.orgMedia contact: Helen Civil, helen.civil@resilienceshift.org +44 (0) 7711 734456About the managing partners:The Resilience Shift was created by two highly respected global firms – Lloyd’s Register Foundation and Arup. As the global hub for resilience, our mission is to help ensure the safety and continuity of the critical infrastructure systems and services that make our lives possible. We’re working globally to help define this and provide pathways from theory to practice, as a think tank, a grant-making body, and a convening network.The Global Resilience Partnership is a diverse Partnership of organisations joining forces towards a world where vulnerable people and places are able to thrive in the face of shocks, uncertainty, and change. GRP believes that resilience underpins sustainable development in an increasingly unpredictable world. GRP is an inclusive and collaborative partnership that seeks to create a global movement for resilience that raises the profile and catalyses actions for resilience. GRP is currently composed of more than 60 organisations, which bring together a broad range of skills, capacities and perspectives and provide powerful collaboration opportunities. Organisations who share GRP’s vision, strategic focus, approach, and values are welcome to apply to become a Partner. In doing so, they also make certain commitments to strengthen the Partnership.The Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center at the Atlantic Council is dedicated to addressing climate change, migration, and human security challenges —affecting all geographies. Leveraging the Atlantic Council's intellectual strength, global reach, and nearly sixty-years of measurable global public policy impact, we will transform ideas into action. We are committed to reaching one billion people with resilience solutions to these challenges by 2030. The need is urgent, and we are all vulnerable. Together, we must act to ensure a secure and more prosperous world. While not all problems can be solved, the promise of progress rests in our willingness to address these challenges head on. Together, we can build a more resilient world.Sponsors and major partners:The Resilience Hub Steering Committee included the COP26 Presidency, FCDO, UNFCCC and the High Level Champions team. It is largely financed by private sector and philanthropy support. Thank you to our sponsors who include: FCDO, JPMorgan Chase, UNFCCC, Deloitte, Google, IBM, PWC, Arup, AXA XL, Jupiter Intelligence, Mott MacDonald, SPARC, Willis Towers Watson, WSP, Anglian Water and the Climate Justice Resilience Fund. With special thanks to the Government of Peru

