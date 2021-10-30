Submit Release
12/14/2021 10:30 AM STATE GOVERNMENT

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - to receive free notifications on upcoming meetings, committee votes, and legislation referrals.

SENATE COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

10:30 AM
(to consider the nomination of George Burrell to the Board of Claims; Senate Bills No. 940 and 992; Senate Resolution No. 67; and House Bill No. 1823)
Room 8E-A East Wing (LIVE STREAMED)
11:30 AM
(public hearing to consider the nominations of Marsha Grayson, Esquire, reappointment to the Board of Pardons; Marie Veon, Esquire, for the Court of Common Pleas for Venango County; and to consider House Bill No. 979)
Room 8E-A East Wing (LIVE STREAMED)

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

10:00 AM

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUNDING FORMULA COMMISSION

(to consider recommendations for special education funding)

Room 140 Main Capitol
MEETINGS OF LEGISLATIVE AGENCIES

Thursday, December 16, 2021

