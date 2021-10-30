12/14/2021 10:30 AM STATE GOVERNMENT

(public hearing to consider the nominations of Marsha Grayson, Esquire, reappointment to the Board of Pardons; Marie Veon, Esquire, for the Court of Common Pleas for Venango County; and to consider House Bill No. 979)
(to consider recommendations for special education funding)
Room 140
Main Capitol
IF YOU MAY REQUIRE AN ACCOMMODATION OR ASSISTANCE IN ACCESSING A SENATE COMMITTEE MEETING OR HEARING
WITHIN THE CAPITOL COMPLEX, PLEASE CONTACT THE SENATE.
(717) 787-7163 - VOICE
1-800-364-1581 - TTY
(717) 783-4296 - FAX
SENATE CHIEF CLERK: chiefclerk@occ.pasen.gov
MEETINGS OF LEGISLATIVE AGENCIES
Thursday, December 16, 2021
