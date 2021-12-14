Submit Release
House Bill 2071 Printer's Number 2518

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to provide broadband Internet access to unserved and underserved residents; and providing for powers and duties of the authority and for grant awards.

