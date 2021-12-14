House Bill 1421 Printer's Number 1528
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military Affairs, further providing for burial details for veterans.
