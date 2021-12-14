Submit Release
Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1220

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in military educational programs, further providing for medical officer or health officer incentive program, for definitions, for establishment of program, for program stipend, for additional incentives, for recoupment of incentive payments and for adjustment of stipend amounts.

