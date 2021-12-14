Senate Bill 676 Printer's Number 1182

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in financial responsibility, further providing for definitions, for availability, scope and amount of coverage, for request for lower limits of coverage, for coverages in excess of required amounts, for stacking of uninsured and underinsured benefits and option to waive, for notice of available benefits and limits and for availability of uninsured, underinsured, bodily injury liability and property damage coverages and mandatory deductibles.