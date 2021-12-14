Submit Release
House Bill 598 Printer's Number 0567

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of February 2, 1966 (1965 P.L.1860, No.586), entitled "An act encouraging landowners to make land and water areas available to the public for recreational purposes by limiting liability in connection therewith, and repealing certain acts," further providing for definitions; and providing for recreational user's claim for property rights and for the substitution of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a party in litigation.

