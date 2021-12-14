Senate Bill 504 Printer's Number 0532
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fees, further providing for exemption of persons, entities and vehicles from fees.
There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,451 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fees, further providing for exemption of persons, entities and vehicles from fees.