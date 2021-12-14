Senate Bill 474 Printer's Number 1181
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for person with disability plate and placard.
There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,451 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for person with disability plate and placard.