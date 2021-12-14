Senate Bill 225 Printer's Number 0948

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in quality healthcare accountability and protection, further providing for definitions and for responsibilities of managed care plans, providing for preauthorization review standards and for preauthorization costs, further providing for continuity of care, providing for step therapy, further providing for required disclosure and for operational standards and providing for initial review of preauthorization requests and adverse determinations, for preauthorization denial grievances and for access requirements in service areas; and making an editorial change.