Senate Bill 931 Printer's Number 1196
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in educational tax credits, further providing for definitions.
There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,450 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in educational tax credits, further providing for definitions.