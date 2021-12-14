Senate Bill 862 Printer's Number 1062
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in primary and election expenses, further providing for residual funds.
