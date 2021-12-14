Senate Bill 846 Printer's Number 1109
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in school health services, providing for face covering or mask mandate opt-out.
