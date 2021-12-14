Senate Bill 775 Printer's Number 0913

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, in interpretation and definitions, further providing for definitions; and, in liability and compensation, further providing for compensation for post-traumatic stress injury.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.