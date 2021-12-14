Senate Bill 704 Printer's Number 0804
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sexual offenses, further providing for the offense of institutional sexual assault.
