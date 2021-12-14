Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 0793

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94), known as the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act, further providing for title of act, for definitions and for notification of breach; prohibiting employees of the Commonwealth from using nonsecured Internet connections; and providing for Commonwealth policy and for entities subject to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.
