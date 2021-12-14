Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 0612

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in district election officers, further providing for appointment of watchers; and, in penalties, further providing for refusal to permit overseers, watchers, attorneys or candidates to act and for hindering or delaying performance of duty.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.