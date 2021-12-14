Submit Release
Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 0612

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in district election officers, further providing for appointment of watchers; and, in penalties, further providing for refusal to permit overseers, watchers, attorneys or candidates to act and for hindering or delaying performance of duty.

