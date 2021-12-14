Senate Bill 137 Printer's Number 0110
PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in budget and finance, establishing the Drug Recognition Expert Training Fund.
