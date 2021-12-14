Senate Bill 1 Printer's Number 0911

PENNSYLVANIA, December 14 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in preliminary provisions, providing for advertising and for mandate waiver program; in pupils and attendance, providing for transfer of attendance records to another school entity or nonpublic school; in terms and courses of study, further providing for agreements with institutions of higher education; in opportunities for educational excellence, further providing for definitions and for concurrent enrollment agreements; in charter schools, further providing for definitions, for powers of charter schools, for charter school requirements and for powers of board of trustees, providing for duties of administrators, further providing for establishment of charter school, for contents of application, for term and form of charter, for State Charter School Appeal Board, for facilities, for enrollment, for school staff and for funding for charter schools, providing for fee prohibition, further providing for tort liability, for causes for nonrenewal or termination, for multiple charter school organizations, for provisions applicable to charter schools, for powers and duties of department, for cyber charter school requirements and prohibitions, for school district and intermediate unit responsibilities, for establishment of cyber charter school and for State Charter School Appeal Board review, providing for payments to cyber charter schools and further providing for applicability of other provisions of this act and of other acts and regulations; and, in educational tax credits, further providing for definitions, for qualification and application by organizations, for application by business firms, for tax credits, for limitations and for opportunity scholarships.