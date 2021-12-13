Senate Resolution 212 Printer's Number 1247
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1247
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
212
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, COSTA, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL,
BROOKS, FONTANA, SCAVELLO, DiSANTO, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA,
MARTIN, STEFANO, ARGALL, PITTMAN, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN,
SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, MENSCH, J. WARD, MUTH,
MASTRIANO, AUMENT, REGAN AND YAW, NOVEMBER 23, 2021
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 23, 2021
A RESOLUTION
Designating December 18, 2021, as "Wreaths Across America Day"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project began in 1992
with the transportation and placement of 5,000 Maine balsam fir
remembrance wreaths on the graves of the fallen heroes buried at
Arlington National Cemetery; and
WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project is recognized
annually in December; and
WHEREAS, More than 3,317,000 wreaths have been sent to
locations, including national cemeteries and veterans memorials,
in every state and overseas; and
WHEREAS, Each December, hundreds of thousands of individuals
volunteer to help lay remembrance wreaths; and
WHEREAS, In 2020, more than 1,700,000 wreaths were placed at
2,557 locations nationwide; and
WHEREAS, The mission of the Wreaths Across America project,
