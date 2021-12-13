Senate Resolution 212 Printer's Number 1247

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1247

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

212

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, COSTA, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BROOKS, FONTANA, SCAVELLO, DiSANTO, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA,

MARTIN, STEFANO, ARGALL, PITTMAN, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN,

SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER, MENSCH, J. WARD, MUTH,

MASTRIANO, AUMENT, REGAN AND YAW, NOVEMBER 23, 2021

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 23, 2021

A RESOLUTION

Designating December 18, 2021, as "Wreaths Across America Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project began in 1992

with the transportation and placement of 5,000 Maine balsam fir

remembrance wreaths on the graves of the fallen heroes buried at

Arlington National Cemetery; and

WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project is recognized

annually in December; and

WHEREAS, More than 3,317,000 wreaths have been sent to

locations, including national cemeteries and veterans memorials,

in every state and overseas; and

WHEREAS, Each December, hundreds of thousands of individuals

volunteer to help lay remembrance wreaths; and

WHEREAS, In 2020, more than 1,700,000 wreaths were placed at

2,557 locations nationwide; and

WHEREAS, The mission of the Wreaths Across America project,

