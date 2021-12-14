Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Advisory Committee Meeting #5

MAINE, December 14 - Governor's Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: December 14, 2021

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Registration is required. Please register using the Zoom link below.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a virtual meeting of the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Advisory Committee to be held on Zoom. The meeting will convene from 9 am - 12 pm.

Please register

Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Agenda

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379