Exton Orthodontist Accepting New Patients in 2022

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics in Exton is accepting new patients for 2022. The orthodontist has helped thousands of teens and adults achieve straighter smiles with Invisalign and braces. Both options cost only $3,995.

“By offering only two orthodontic services, we keep our overhead low and can pass considerable savings on to our patients,” explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Exton.

For over a decade, Exeter Orthodontics has perfected a business model that puts quality care and affordable prices first.

“Traditional braces are our most popular service,” adds Dr. Pardini. “Traditional braces are more compliant and can help align even the most complex cases in as little as two years.”

New technology has made traditional braces more comfortable than the braces of years past. However, for patients who qualify, Invisalign in Exton is also available. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to shift teeth into place. They must be worn for 20 to 22 hours per day to be successful.

There are several differences between the two treatment options, including comfort, compliance, and convenience. However, Dr. Pardini and his team will help patients decide which treatment is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Exton, request a free consultation with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Exton